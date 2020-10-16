Left Menu
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condoles demise of Kapil Deo Kamat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condoled the death of senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:00 IST
Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat (Photo credit: Kapil Deo Kamat's Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condoled the death of senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat. "I convey deep condolences on the untimely death of the Panchayati Raj Minister of Bihar, Kapil Deo Kamat due to coronavirus. God bless the departed soul," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Kamat succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Friday. He was 69. The Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also conveyed his condolences and said that Kamat was a "very grounded leader". "He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields," Kumar said in a statement.

"His funeral will be held with state honours," he added. (ANI)

