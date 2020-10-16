Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imposing coronavirus lockdown unconstitutional: Trump

Trump, responding to a question at a townhall organised by the NBC News, also defended not wearing a mask as much as his own administration’s public health experts recommend and said that lockdowns imposed by various states across the country to curb the coronavirus cases were "unconstitutional". He said he is not averse to wearing a mask, but “people with masks are catching it all the time.” “As a president, I have to be out there.

PTI | Greenville | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:25 IST
Imposing coronavirus lockdown unconstitutional: Trump
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Defending holding public events during the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early this month, has said that as a president he cannot remain locked in a basement and he has to meet people despite the risks. Trump, responding to a question at a townhall organised by the NBC News, also defended not wearing a mask as much as his own administration's public health experts recommend and said that lockdowns imposed by various states across the country to curb the coronavirus cases were "unconstitutional".

He said he is not averse to wearing a mask, but "people with masks are catching it all the time." "As a president, I have to be out there. I can't be in a basement. I can't be locked in a very beautiful room someplace in the White House. And I want to see the gold star families, and I want to see everybody. And I also say to people all the time, it's risky doing it. It is risky doing it," Trump said. Trump was tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to a military hospital for three nights and four days. He declared himself cured after he was treated with an experimental antibody drug cocktail.

Trump was briefly forced to pause his re-election campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19 and he returned to the campaign trail from the battleground State of Florida on Monday. White House doctors have now cleared him for holding election rallies. When the townhall moderator asked him why he is not wearing a mask, Trump said, "I can, but people with masks are catching it all the time. I mean, if you look at the Governor of Virginia, he was known for a mask. If you look at Thom Tillis, a great guy, he always had a mask, and they caught it." "You have to understand, as a president, I can't be locked in a room for the next year and just stay and do nothing. And every time I go into a crowd, I was with the parents of our fallen heroes. These people are the most incredible people. And they came up to me and they would hug me, and they would touch me, and I'm not to not let them do it, to be honest with you," he said.

Trump contested when the moderator said that as a leader he can set an example by wearing masks. "But many people are catching it. Many people are getting this disease that was sent to us by China, and it should not have been allowed to happen. But many people are getting this. And I mean, nobody's being blamed. Everybody is working hard to get this thing out of our country, get it out of the world," he said.

Pointing that new infections have surged across Europe over recent weeks, Trump said, "They've done a very good job, but now you take a look today at the UK, you take a look at Spain and France and Italy. There is tremendous spike." Responding to another question, Trump stressed that the lockdowns imposed by various states across the country to curb the coronavirus cases were "unconstitutional". "The fact is we're winning all these cases because it's unconstitutional what they're doing. And I think they're doing it for political reasons. But the fact is the cure, you can't let this continue to go on with the lockdowns. And I believe that on November 4th, you're going to have a lot of these governors," he said at the Town Hall.

Earlier, addressing an election rally on Tuesday, Trump said that he felt like a "Superman" after his experimental COVID-19 treatment and boasted about his new immunity to the disease which has claimed the lives of 218,000 Americans..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss daily coronavirus cases increases by 3,105 cases, highest daily rise

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Switzerland has risen by 3,105 cases in a new daily record, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Friday.The agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerla...

Malaysia's Anwar grilled by police over bid to become PM

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was grilled by police on Thursday over his bid to oust the government, in what he called political harassment to thwart his attempt. Anwar met the nations king on Tuesday to show evidence that he ha...

EXCLUSIVE-Only a quarter of BP's 10,000 job cuts to be voluntary

BP is set to make around 7,500 compulsory redundancies after roughly 2,500 staff - or just over one in ten of those eligible - applied for voluntary severance, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and company sources.The oil major ...

Indonesia reports 4,301 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 more deaths

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 4,301 in the past 24 hours to 353,461 with 12,347 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. According to the ministry, 79 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic were recorded durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020