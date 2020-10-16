Left Menu
Farooq Abdullah and alliance want to separate Kashmir from India: BJP MP

A day after National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah formed an alliance with archrival Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other regional groups over the restoration of Article 370, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday said that they want to separate Kashmir from India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:57 IST
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Farooq Abdullah and the alliance with him want to separate Kashmir from India. They have not kept it a secret. When he was released, Abdullah directly said that he will take help from China to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Their intentions need to be understood," the Rajya Sabha MP said. Further attacking the PDP and NC leaders for forming People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, the MP said that the leaders should be put in jail.

"They are poisonous snakes; they should be put in jail immediately and kept there as long as the poison inside them is not out," the Rajya Sabha MP lashed out. Abdullah had earlier said, "Our's is a constitutional battle; we want the Government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before August 2019 (when Article 370 was abrogated)." (ANI)

