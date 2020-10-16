Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency imposed by its ousted president as interim Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Kyrgyz nationalist, took temporary control of the presidency of one of Russia's key partner states. Former president Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who resigned on Thursday, ordered troops to be deployed in Bishkek last week after days of unrest triggered by Oct.4 parliamentary elections, in which his allies were accused of vote-buying.

Japarov, freed from prison by his supporters and quickly elected prime minister by parliament, took over the interim presidency after parliament speaker Kanatbek Isayev - constitutionally first in line - turned it down on Friday. The prime minister is second in line under the constitution, but Japarov's assumption of both roles prompted concern.

"This is an unprecedented case in Kyrgyzstan's history," parliament deputy Omurbek Tekebayev said after Isayev's announcement. "Such tremendous powers in the hands of one man." Jasparov has said Russia would remain a key strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia with significant ethnic Russian and Uzbek minorities, and he had no plans to review the terms of Russia's Kyrgyz air base.

But he has already promised to allow Kyrgyz citizens to have their ethnicity stated in their passports if they want. Japarov told the session he would address the nation of 6.5 million within hours. However, some four hours later, it remained unclear when and where he planned to do that and his office could not be reached for comment.

In a brief speech in parliament, he proposed lowering the threshold for political parties from the current 7% in the rerun of the parliamentary election which must take place later this year. As interim president, Japarov cannot run in the presidential election, which he must oversee no later than mid-January.

Tekebayev urged Japarov to make sure people close to him do not run for president either, singling out Kamchybek Tashiyev, the leader of nationalist Ata Zhurt party who spearheaded the efforts to free Japarov from prison and install him as PM. Japarov, a former presidential adviser and member of parliament, had been in prison since 2017 on charges of kidnapping over a 2013 event in which protesters briefly held a provincial governor hostage.

Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation, has seen three presidents, including Jeenbekov, toppled by popular uprisings over the last 15 years.