New Zealand's Ardern says her party has mandate to lead government

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:24 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her centre-left Labour Party won a mandate in Saturday's general election to lead the country for a second term and accelerate its response to COVID-19.

"New Zealand has shown the Labour Party its greatest support in almost 50 years," Ardern told supporters after her landslide victory. "We will not take your support for granted. And I can promise you we will be a party that governs for every New Zealander," she said.

Voters rewarded Ardern's centre-left Labour for its decisive response to COVID-19.

