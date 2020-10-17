Meghalaya minister meets BJP central leader, discusses issues related to strengthening saffron party

Left Menu
Meghalaya Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, also a BJP MLA, has met the party's national general secretary B L Santhosh in Delhi and discussed issues related to strengthening the saffron party in the state, besides other matters.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:44 IST
During the meeting on Friday, Hek told Santhosh that the saffron party has the potential to win several seats in Shillong and Garo Hills regions in elections, a statement said. Image Credit: ANI

The health minister also urged Santhosh to look into the issue of changing the present North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) vice-chancellor. The saffron party's central leader also assured Hek of taking up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the matter of militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council's offer for dialogue.

The health minister briefed Santhosh about the steps taken by the state administration to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis. Hek also apprised Santhosh about the financial situation of the state and urged him for central assistance to fight the pandemic.

The BJP is a coalition partner in the Conrad Sangma government in the state.

