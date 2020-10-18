Left Menu
BJP following 'coalition dharma' by attacking me despite 'anger' against Nitish: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday downplayed the BJP's recent attacks on him, claiming that it was only following the "coalition dharma" as an ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday downplayed the BJP's recent attacks on him, claiming that it was only following the "coalition dharma" as an ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "I do not need to exhibit my relations with the prime minister. From the time when my father was in the hospital to his last rites, I can never forget what he (PM) has done for me," Paswan said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

With the BJP working overtime to dispel the impression of having any tacit understanding with the LJP, Paswan claimed that Kumar has been trying to create distance between the saffron party and him. He said the thrust of Kumar's campaign has been on showing a distance between Modi and him.

Paswan said the chief minister, also the JD(U) president, should be thankful to his ally for following the coalition dharma by giving him a "certificate" every day that it has no links with the LJP president despite "so much anger" against Kumar. "I do not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in any dilemma due to me. He should follow his coalition dharma. He can say anything against me without any inhibition to satisfy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he said.

He added that he is committed to Modi's mantra of development. Modi is set to address a number of poll rallies with Kumar and other coalition leaders in the coming days in Bihar.

The LJP's decision to fight the Bihar polls independently after walking out of the NDA, which includes the BJP and the JD(U), has muddied the waters ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Paswan has been making determined efforts to target the JD(U) by putting up candidates against it, while his party is not contesting on seats where the BJP is in the fray.

The BJP has in the last few days accused Paswan of trying to spread confusion by harping on his claimed proximity to its senior leaders and reiterated that Kumar will become the state's chief minister again if their alliance gets the mandate. On the other hand, Paswan has been claiming that an alliance of the BJP and the LJP will come to power after the polls.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10..

