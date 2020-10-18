Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's address to be streamed live at 10 Durga puja pandals

The West Bengal BJP, as part of its strategy to connect with the masses during the festive season, has made arrangements to live-stream Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the people of the state, sources in the saffron party here said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:09 IST
PM's address to be streamed live at 10 Durga puja pandals

The West Bengal BJP, as part of its strategy to connect with the masses during the festive season, has made arrangements to live-stream Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the people of the state, sources in the saffron party here said. In a first, the state BJP Mahila Morcha -- women's wing of the party -- will be organising Durga puja at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake.

According to the sources, Modi's virtual address on 'Maha Sasthi' -- which marks the beginning of the five-day festival -- will set the tone for Durga puja this year. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's address will be streamed live at EZCC as well as 10 other puja pandals across the state. The names of the ten pandals are yet to be finalized," BJP state vice-president Partap Banerjee said.

The party will also set up giant screens in several parts of the state to broadcast his speech. Various cultural programmes, including gigs by folk artistes, have been lined up at EZCC next week.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona, a reputed Odissi danseuse, and her troupe will be performing at the inauguration ceremony, Banerjee said. Earlier, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said the party wasn't directly involved in organising Durga puja anywhere, fuelling speculation of a rift within the party.

Ghosh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Eyes set on Assembly elections, likely to held in April-May next year, both the TMC and the BJP are going all out to woo people and strengthen their vote banks.

With the BJP's strength having increased manifold over the last few years in Bengal, where it has never been in power, party leaders have expressed confidence that the saffron surge will end Mamata Banerjee's decade-long rule in the state..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 388,569, death toll reaches 5,660

Dhaka Bangladesh, October 18 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 388,569 and the death toll at 5,660, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official dat...

Kerala paid price of gross negligence during Onam festival, Harsh Vardhan

During the festive occasion of Navratri, when celebrations are on across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday cautioned people to strictly follow coronavirus guidelines and avoid being neg...

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday - minister

Ireland will bring in decisive nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.The government will act tom...

Hope of COVID-19 vaccine deployment in UK by New Year: Report

One of the UKs senior-most medical chiefs has indicated that a vaccine against COVID-19 could be ready to be deployed by the start of the New Year, according to a media report on Sunday. Jonathan Van-Tam, Englands Deputy Chief Medical Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020