Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tharoor's remarks at Lahore event spark BJP-Cong spat

Patra referred to various remarks made by Congress leaders in the past that allegedly targeted the Modi government at events in Pakistan and asked if the opposition party members have ever asked Pakistan at its forum about its "bigotry and violence" against minorities in that country. In a swipe at Gandhi, Patra said he and the BJP will now call him "Rahul Lahori".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:14 IST
Tharoor's remarks at Lahore event spark BJP-Cong spat
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The BJP and the Congress were engaged in a war of words on Sunday over MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks at a Lahore event, as the ruling party accused him of "demeaning and discrediting" India and wondered if Rahul Gandhi wanted to contest elections in Pakistan. Hitting back, the opposition party said the BJP has always responded to substance and facts with "jumlebaazi" (rhetoric).

The BJP attacked Tharoor after he posted a link to the comments made online at Lahore Think Fest, which his office said was held last month, in which he criticised the Modi government's handling of the coronavirus and also spoke of alleged "bigotry and prejudice" against Muslims during the pandemic. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that it was "unbelievable" that a senior Congress leader and an MP like Tharoor can make such comments against India at a Pakistani forum.

"He has demeaned India and projected the country in dim light," Patra said. Referring to Tharoor's remarks that Rahul Gandhi had warned about the severity of the COVID-19 as early as in February and that he should be getting credit for it, Patra claimed that the Kerala MP was a close friend of the former Congress president and wondered if Gandhi wanted to get credit in Pakistan and contest polls there.

He is already a "hero" in China and Pakistan, Patra alleged. At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said such reactions from the ruling party "ridicule" the debate and "diminish us as a democracy".

"The BJP has always responded to substance and pointed facts with 'jumlebaazi'. The BJP has always believed in rhetoric, not substance. "Yes, it does sometimes catch you by the eyeballs or the earbuds when you hear it, but, within seconds, logic takes over and tells you how empty a rhetoric the BJP is indulging in," he said.

If somebody is praising a particular achievement or pointing to a particular area of activity "in which you are laggard in India, and asking such a person to stand for elections from Pakistan is to ridicule the debate and diminish us as a democracy", he said. "All that is being done is to point out that you are far stronger, far bigger, far more capable country, and yet you should not be lagging behind in this parameter," the Congress spokesperson added.

Patra asserted that the Union government had imposed a timely lockdown and noted that India has a high recovery rate and a very low mortality rate in the world, as he lauded its handling of the pandemic. He also referred to Tharoor's comments about Indian citizens from the Northeast at times facing problems elsewhere in the country to target the Congress.

"What was the need to discuss such matters at a Pakistani forum? There is no country in this world as democratic and just as India," he said. Patra referred to various remarks made by Congress leaders in the past that allegedly targeted the Modi government at events in Pakistan and asked if the opposition party members have ever asked Pakistan at its forum about its "bigotry and violence" against minorities in that country.

In a swipe at Gandhi, Patra said he and the BJP will now call him "Rahul Lahori". Singhvi, in his reaction, also noted the recent debate about the possibility of Bangladesh taking over India in terms of per capita GDP and asked if the right response to it is that he should stand for elections from Dhaka and not be in the Indian Parliament.

"These responses might have short-lived, few seconds of utility but they actually show the hollowness of your intellectual ability to deal in areas where you are a complete failure," he said, targeting the BJP. In the event, Tharoor was asked by a Pakistani journalist as to how the political fortune of the Indian government was impacted by the rising COVID numbers.

He said it was paradoxical as the government was "not doing well" in dealing with the pandemic and people realise that, but polls suggest that it has not hurt the BJP politically as it should. "So we in the opposition do point out, for example, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had mentioned as early as February that COVID had to be taken more seriously than the government was taking it and preventive measures needed to be put in place immediately otherwise we would face both a health disaster and an economic catastrophe if this was allowed to run unchecked.

"So he ought to be getting credit for having signalled this early on...," Tharoor said. He also said there was a contrast between the way the COVID numbers have worked out in the two countries, India and Pakistan, but the fate of the leadership has not gone in the same contrasting way.

"Both seem to be doing rather well in the public eye, which, to some of us in the opposition in India, is still a bit of a mystery, but we don't discuss that outside India. We fight our battles at home," he said..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs; Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseasesChinas top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing infectious diseases, state news agency...

TIMELINE-Thai protests grow in defiance of ban

Anti-government protesters in Thailand defied a ban on demonstrations for a fourth day on Sunday as they stepped up demands for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reform of the monarchy. Below is a timeline of events since ...

Nitish,Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in ...

World News Roundup: Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya; Thai protesters take to streets in new show of defiance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in LibyaPope Francis expressed support on Sunday for 18 fishermen held in Libya, weighing in on a standoff between Italy and the administratio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020