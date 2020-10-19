Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP shedding crocodile tears, saying pointless things to distract people from main issue: Supriya Shrinate

After former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's remarks against a BJP woman minister sparked controversy, instead of giving a clarification the Congress has raised questions against BJP stating that they are "shedding crocodile tears" and saying pointless things to distract everyone.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:50 IST
BJP shedding crocodile tears, saying pointless things to distract people from main issue: Supriya Shrinate
Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad After former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's remarks against a BJP woman minister sparked controversy, instead of giving a clarification the Congress has raised questions against BJP stating that they are "shedding crocodile tears" and saying pointless things to distract everyone.

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told ANI, "BJP is distracting people from the main issues and shedding crocodile tears. The entire nation has got to know how Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has murdered democracy. Now it is well known that they have spent Rs 20 to Rs 50 crores for horse trading of MLAs but now when these MLAs know they are losing in the elections, they are furious about it." Shrinate said that the truth is, these MLAs along with BJP have murdered democracy and now they are raising pointless issues only to distract people's attention.

"If Shivraj Singh Chouhan really cares about women's respect then firstly he should work on providing respect and safety to woman in his own state," Shrinate added. In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. However, Nath clarified his statement saying, "I said something. It wasn't to insult anyone. I just didn't remember the (person's) name...this list (in his hand) says item no.1, item no. 2. Is this an insult? Shivraj is looking for excuses. Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone; he'll only expose you with truth."

Today Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Kamal Nath's remark and demanded his immediate removal from all party posts. Chouhan has strongly condemned Nath's statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

LaLiga, El Club del Deportista launch 'Players' app for footballers

LaLiga and El Club del Deportista have unveiled the Players App, and it is sure to be a competitive differentiator for the players of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs. The Players App was unveiled during an event at LaLiga headqu...

Union Health Minister reviews Gujarat's COVID-19 situation ahead of festive season

By Joymala Bagchi Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation of Gujarat ahead of the onset of winter and commencing of the festive season.The Union Minister was briefed about the COVID situation in Guja...

CAA will be implemented very soon ; got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic : Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri.

CAA will be implemented very soon got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri....

Independent candidate from Bihar's Bahadurapur constituency arrives on buffalo to file nomination

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey As Bihar election is gaining momentum, candidates are also bringing new colours to the polls. In Bahadurpur constituency that comes under Darbhanga district, a candidate Nachari Mandal came to file his nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020