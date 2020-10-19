JP Nadda visits Siliguri's Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple on day-long trip to West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda offered prayers and sought blessings at Anandamoyee Kalibari Temple here in Siliguri on Monday. Earlier today, BJP workers gather in large numbers at Bagdogra airport to receive Nadda before his arrival in the state to attend party events and address the party workers on his one day-long visit here.

Nadda paid floral tributes to the statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma at Noukaghat More near Siliguri post his arrival. Meanwhile, Nadda hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has employed a "divide and rule policy" and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone and grow together.

Addressing a meeting here, Nadda said, "Modi Ji's policy is inclusive and for everyone's development. On the other hand, is Mamata di led government that is working on the idea of divide and rule. The current TMC government in West Bengal has employed a policy of divide-and-rule and only PM Narendra Modi has the ability to take everyone grow together." West Bengal is expected to go into state legislative assembly elections next year. (ANI)