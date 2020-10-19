Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 BSP leaders join SP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:19 IST
2 BSP leaders join SP

Former national general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) K K Sachan and former MLA Mithilesh Katiyar on Monday joined the Samajwadi Party

"Sachan, who was BSP's former national general secretary and former state president along with former MLA from Rajpur in Kanpur dehat, Ms Katiyar, have joined the SP," party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. Both Sachan and Katiyar met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and assured him that they along with their supporters would work to ensure that the party comes to power in the 2022 Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav said the two leaders will strengthen the Samajwadi Party.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA introduces framework for 'Regulatory Sandbox'

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class FinTech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, endeavours to encourage the promotion of financial technolo...

Thai Parliament to convene special session over anti-govt protests in Bangkok

Bangkok Thailand, October 19 ANISputnik Thai lawmakers will meet for an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the demands put forward by participants of the ongoing anti-government rallies in Bangkok, Parliament President Chuan Leekpa...

IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar, its executive vice chairman. Nayyar has requested the ILFS board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October...

Sebi comes out with guidelines for utilisation of fund created for farmers, FPOs

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to utilise the fund created for farmers and FPOs for reimbursement of mandi tax and charges incurred by them on storage and transportation of goods. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020