Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:34 IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday. According to Congress Parliamentary Party's message, Sonia Gandhi on Monday said: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of his grace the most Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the 21st Marthoma Metropolitan and primate of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church."

Congress interim president hailed the contributions of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan for improving the lives of women, the poor and the downtrodden. "His grace had a remarkable tenure, and was admired and respected by members of different communities. He was a humble man, who worked hard to improve the lives of women, the poor and downtrodden," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. "A few months ago, I had the honour of addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of his grace the most Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan was 90 years old. (ANI)

