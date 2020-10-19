U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after the country's new government pays millions to American victims.

"New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!" Trump wrote on Twitter.