BJP worker dies in attack by 'TMC workers', 2 arrested

Two persons were arrested in this connection, police said. Rabindranath Mandal, the president of a BJP booth committee at Mangalchandi village in Hingalganj area, was allegedly attacked last week and he died on Monday.

PTI | Basirhat | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:55 IST
A BJP worker in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was allegedly attacked by ruling Trinamool Congress activists and he succumbed to his injuries, leaders of the saffron party said on Tuesday. Two persons were arrested in this connection, police said.

Rabindranath Mandal, the president of a BJP booth committee at Mangalchandi village in Hingalganj area, was allegedly attacked last week and he died on Monday. According to the police, Mandal was injured when clashes broke out between the TMC and BJP activists over holding a meeting in the area.

"Mandal along with BJP workers and supporters wanted to organise a meeting while the local TMC workers opposed it. This led to clashes in which Mandal suffered severe head injuries," Tarak Ghosh, Basirhat block BJP president said.

He was taken to Bashirhat General Hospital, which referred him to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he died on Monday, Ghosh said. Police said two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident and investigation into it is on.

The state BJP claimed that the police declined to hand over Mandal's body to the party leaders in the city and took it to his home at Basirhat. BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said the party will hit the streets in Basirhat against the decision of the police.

Mondal's body is likely to be taken to the state party headquarters where the leaders will offer their last respects, party sources said..

