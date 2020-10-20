Prashant Kishor is not backing LJP, Chirag Paswan clarifies after rumours

Left Menu
Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday dispelled rumours that political strategist Prashant Kishor was backing his party in the Bihar polls, saying that his "20-year-old party is capable of winning elections without anyone's help."

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:00 IST
LJP president Chirag Paswan speaking to media on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

"They are spreading rumours that Prashant Kishor is backing me and I am B team of a party. I want to clarify that the Lok Jan Shakti Party is a 20-year-old party with 51 years of taint-free political career of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Why would I need backing from someone? Lok Janshakti Party has its own ideology and we will win the election and Chief Minister is scared. That is why he is spreading the rumour," Chirag told ANI here. LJP chief also claimed that his party is fighting in more seats than JDU and is assured that he will win.

Talking about the bonhomie between RJD and LJP, Paswan said that his inclination is towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 20-year-old party has never done any post-poll alliance in its history. "If someone is thinking that after polls I will form alliance with RJD then I want to clarify that I am with Prime Minister Modi and his views on development. LJP has never done post-poll alliance and has only done prepoll alliance," he added.

Earlier Tejashwi showed sympathy towards Chirag Paswan and targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar where he called the latter's behaviour towards the LJP chief "unfair." (ANI)

