Nadda accuses Congress of praising Pakistan, cites examples of Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor

BJP president JP Nadda has accused the Congress of praising Pakistan, citing examples of Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor.

ANI | Buxar (Bihar) | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:35 IST
BJP president JP Nadda speaking at a public rally in Buxar, Bihar on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP president JP Nadda has accused the Congress of praising Pakistan, citing examples of Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Speaking at a public rally, Nadda said, "See what they say whenever elections come. Mani Shankar Aiyar had gone to Pakistan and said save us from Modi and remove Modi. This is the patriotism of the Congress party. Shashi Tharoor from the platform of Pakistan abused India and praised Pakistan."

"Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan in UNGA, to raise the issue of Kashmir and Article 370 took the argument of Rahul Gandhi. P Chidambaram has said that when his government came to power then Article 370 will be brought back. Forget about coming back into government, the people of the country are so aware that they will not leave you even for the role of Opposition," the BJP president said. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday used a Pakistani platform to state that things with respect to coronavirus in India were "not good" and "we look with envy" across the border and that people in Pakistan seem to be having "a pleasant time of it in terms of being able to return to normalcy".

The MP also targeted the BJP-led government, saying there was "complacency" and a "huge fuss" was made about US President Donald Trump's visit to India in February with "lots of crowds lining the streets". Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

