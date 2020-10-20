Don't lower guard in fight against COVID-19: VP Naidu urges people

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people not to lower guard in the fight against coronavirus, especially during the festive season. His appeal came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, asked people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit. "As rightly advised by the prime minister in his address to the nation today, I appeal to every Indian to not lower the guard in the fight against COVID-19 during the upcoming festive season," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The vice president said the country has to continue the fight against coronavirus by wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining safe distance "till a vaccine is found and normalcy restored." PTI NAB RHL