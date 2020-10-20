Left Menu
LJP releases third list of candidates for Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:28 IST
LJP releases third list of candidates for Bihar polls
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Tuesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. This list has 42 names.

The party, which was part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against JD-U and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by JD-U. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

