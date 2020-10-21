Voters above 80 years, Divyang, COVID-19 affected person to vote by postal ballot in Chhattisgarh by-polls

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday announced that voters over 80 years of age, Divyangs (specially-abled) and people affected with COVID-19 have been given the facility to cast their votes using postal ballots in the upcoming by-poll elections. CEO Chhattisgarh Reena Babasaheb Kangale said that the facilities have been given in view of the Covid pandemic and as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Postal ballot distribution, postal ballot voting and collection will be done from 22 to 24 October," said an official release of CEO Chhattisgarh. "The training of 'specially constituted polling groups' for this will be held on October 21 in the meeting hall of the office Project Administrator, Gorela," it added.

The by-elections of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from the Marwahi constituency will take place on November 3, 2020 while the counting of votes will be held on November 10. (ANI)