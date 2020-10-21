BJP-JD(U) is like opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, says Rajnath Singh

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday compared the BJP-JD(U) alliance with the famed opening partnership of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, urging the public of Bihar not to reject the pair.

ANI | Bhojpur (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:06 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday compared the BJP-JD(U) alliance with the famed opening partnership of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, urging the public of Bihar not to reject the pair. "Don't reject the pair of BJP-JD(U). This pair is like the opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket," he said at an election rally in Bhojpur district.

He also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar provided monetary assistance to migrants coming from other cities to Bihar. "Nitish Kumar ji provided Rs 1000 to migrants coming from other cities to Bihar and also provided free food grains," said Singh.

Over the recent border clash between India and China, he said," When China tried to infiltrate into India, the brave soldiers of our Bihar Regiment sacrificed their lives and saved the pride and glory of this land." During the election rally, he also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to provide a house to every poor person in the country by 2022.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a resolve that every poor personin the country should have a house by 2022. This is the first time in independent India when Rs 6000 is being sent directly to the account of farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said. The NDA in Bihar comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Meanwhile, Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the grand alliance under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Bihar with 243 assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

