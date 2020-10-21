Khadse blames Fadnavis's 'dirty politics' for quitting party

Left Menu
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realised that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never get justice".

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realised that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never get justice". He also accused Fadnavis of playing "dirty politics" with him.

The veteran leader alleged that social activist Anjali Damania had filed a molestation complaint against him and the police filed a case in that connection based on Fadnavis's instructions. However, talking to reporters in Aurangabad Fadnavis hit back saying that Khadse was speaking only "half truth" and said that the latter has made him a "villain".

State minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday announced that Khadse would join the ruling NCP on Friday. Talking to a regional channel after the announcement, Khadse said, "I realised that as long as Fadnavis is there in BJP, I will never get justice, hence I decided to leave the party. I am joining NCP in the coming days." "I was slapped with charges of molestation by activist Anjali Damania over an alleged speech I had given in the past.

When I asked Fadnavis, the then Maharashtra CM, he said Damania had been creating ruckus at Santacruz police station for a long time," Khadse said. "Fadnavis admitted that he himself had asked the local police to file an FIR against me based on the allegations of Damania. I was not in Mumbai, still the FIR was filed against me there. It was a violation of the procedure. Instead of Damania facing charges of disturbing the official work, I was framed. I had never witnessed this kind of dirty politics in BJP in my career of four decades," Khadse alleged.

"I was leader of opposition before the 2014 assembly elections, when the BJP won 123 seats. But see what happened in 2019. Despite having all the resources, BJP could win 105 seats under the leadership of Fadnavis. He even tried to forge an alliance with Ajit Pawar, against whom he had levelled several allegations," the leader from North Maharashtra said. "Since 1999, Congress-NCP alliance was in power and I was made leader of opposition in 2009. Fadnavis was given the fifth bench in the assembly to sit, but it was me who brought him forward and ensured that he will sit on the second bench, right behind me. But now, I was forced to leave the same party I worked for so many years," he said.

Khadse had won six consecutive elections from Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district. However, in 2019 he was denied a ticket by the party. His daughter, who was made a candidate, lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil, who is said to have received support from BJP leaders who were against Khadse. When asked about the reasons behind Fadnavis going against him, Khadse said, "After the 2014 assembly elections, I had said that the chief minister should be a mass leader.

However, Fadnavis was made chief minister and he turned table against me because of my earlier comments." Talking to reporters in Aurangabad after his tour of rain-hit parts in the district, Fadnavis said what Khadse said was only half-truth. "If he had complaints about me, he should have told about that to the party seniors," he said.

"But Khadse's resignation is unfortunate. It would have been better had he not resigned...What Khadse said is half truth, I will not speak about it today. I will speak at the right time," he said. "Everyone knows about the case which Khadse mentioned today. In such a situation, someone has to be made a villian.

Khadse made me a villian," Fadnavis added. Once seen as No.2 in the then Fadnavis cabinet, Khadse resigned as revenue minister in 2016 over land grab allegations, and since then he has been largely sidelined in the saffron party.

