MP HC restrains collectors of 9 districts from allowing physical rally where virtual rally is possible

The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered district collectors of nine districts in the state not to give permission to political parties to hold public meetings in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:33 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered district collectors of nine districts in the state not to give permission to political parties to hold public meetings in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The districts include Gwalior, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Vidisha.

A petition was filed in this regard by Advocate Ashish Pratap Singh. "The Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has specifically directed that the district collectors need to be informed by the political parties that why virtual rallies could not be conducted in the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. If the collector is satisfied then he will send the application to Election Commission of India (ECI)," Singh told ANI.

"Once approval is received from ECI, the candidate will have to file an affidavit to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines in their programme," he added. The Court had earlier ordered the Gwalior district administration to file an FIR against BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar and Congress leader Kamal Nath for flouting COVID-19 norms for the election meetings in the region where more than 100 people took part.

The administration has been asked by the court to clarify why an FIR is not yet registered in this regard. The matter is listed for October 23. (ANI)

