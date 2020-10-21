Aishwarya, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai touches Nitish Kumar's feet
Aishwarya Rai, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai on Wednesday touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet during a public rally here.ANI | Chapra (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST
Aishwarya Rai, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai on Wednesday touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet during a public rally here. As per the visuals, amid chants of 'zindabad' as Nitish Kumar stepped on the stage to address the public rally, Aishwarya greeted him and touched his feet.
Chandrika Rai, who had been with the RJD for a long time, is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who is currently locked in a marital dispute with Tej Pratap Yadav. Elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases, the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar's
- Nitish Kumar
- Aishwarya Rai
- Chandrika Rai
- Tej Pratap
ALSO READ
Bihar Minister Vinod Singh passes away, Nitish Kumar terms it as 'personal loss'
Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar announces JDU's '7 Nischay part-2' for development, self-reliance
Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt
Leadership of India is secured in hands of PM Narendra Modi and it's important that the leadership of Bihar is secured with Nitish Kumar: BJP chief JP Nadda in Gaya.
CM Nitish Kumar took care of people during COVID-19 crisis, financial assistance was also provided by his govt to those outside Bihar: BJP chief JP Nadda at Gaya rally.