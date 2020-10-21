Aishwarya, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai touches Nitish Kumar's feet

Aishwarya Rai, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai on Wednesday touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet during a public rally here. As per the visuals, amid chants of 'zindabad' as Nitish Kumar stepped on the stage to address the public rally, Aishwarya greeted him and touched his feet.

Chandrika Rai, who had been with the RJD for a long time, is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who is currently locked in a marital dispute with Tej Pratap Yadav. Elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases, the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)