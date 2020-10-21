Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aishwarya, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai touches Nitish Kumar's feet

Aishwarya Rai, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai on Wednesday touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet during a public rally here.

ANI | Chapra (Bihar) | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST
Aishwarya, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai touches Nitish Kumar's feet
A visual from the public rally in Bihar. . Image Credit: ANI

Aishwarya Rai, daughter of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai on Wednesday touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet during a public rally here. As per the visuals, amid chants of 'zindabad' as Nitish Kumar stepped on the stage to address the public rally, Aishwarya greeted him and touched his feet.

Chandrika Rai, who had been with the RJD for a long time, is the father of Aishwarya Rai, who is currently locked in a marital dispute with Tej Pratap Yadav. Elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases, the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3, and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors consulting experts on Soumitra's neurological condition

Doctors treating legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with coronavirus about a fortnight ago and has since tested negative, are consulting experts for his neurological condition and he might requi...

Bangladeshi protestors say death penalty not the answer to rise in rape

Protesters took to Dhakas streets on Wednesday to demand action on rising rape cases in Bangladesh, saying a new law that expanded the use of the death penalty was not enough to bring about real change.Womens rights campaigners are demandin...

IPL 13: RCB bowled well but we should have countered that better, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan admitted that Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled well but added that the team should have countered that better after the massive eight-wicket loss against Virat Kohli-led side. RCB chased down a to...

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered Wednesday, sparking cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, given the Vaticans official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020