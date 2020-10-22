Guinea president retains election lead as protests turn deadly

Guinea's President Alpha Conde retained his lead on Wednesday in provisional results from the Oct. 18 election, beating his challengers in 14 constituencies out of 20 that have been announced by the electoral commission.

Earlier in the day Conde appealed for calm following violent clashes between opposition supporters and police in which eight people were killed, including two police officers. In total at least 13 people are reported to have been killed in street skirmishes since the election, in which Conde's main rival Cellou Dalein Diallo has claimed victory based on his campaign's tallies.

Diallo carried six of the constituencies announced so far, according to the electoral commission's official tally on Thursday, with a further 18 remaining. (Reporting By Saliou Samb; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Bate Felix and Chris Reese)