BJP chief Nadda addresses SCO's International Interparty forum

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday addressed the International Interparty Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and said India aspires for global stability and world peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. International Interparty Forum "SCO+" on the subject "Economy for people" was organised by Russia which is the current president of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Addressing the opening ceremony through video conference, Nadda expressed his concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world and called for a coordinated and global response to counter it, the BJP said in a statement. Assuring that India, under the leadership of the prime minister will keep helping the world nations during this unprecedented situation, Nadda said India aspires for global stability and world peace and the party looks forward to work with the global community to attain these goals. Nadda also discussed the need for unified and global efforts to fight climate change and terrorism. BJP's vice-president Baijayant Panda addressed the session on the topic "Digital Transformation for the Benefit of the people" and the party's in-charge, Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale spoke in the special round table discussion for the BRICS political parties.