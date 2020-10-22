Left Menu
2,238 candidates running for councillor posts in Rajasthan civic polls: Official

A total of 2,238 candidates are left in the fray for posts of councillors in six municipal corporations where elections will take place in two phases on October 29 and November 1, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,238 candidates are left in the fray for posts of councillors in six municipal corporations where elections will take place in two phases on October 29 and November 1, a senior official said on Thursday. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said 427 candidates withdrew their nomination and leaving a total of 2,238 candidates set to contest in the civic elections.

A total of 560 wards of the six municipal corporations will go to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1 and counting will be done on November 3. Voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29 while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will witness polling on November 1.

