Left Menu
Development News Edition

Result of 'Howdy Modi', Trump calls India's air 'filthy': Kapil Sibal

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India's air is 'filthy', which is the result of 'Howdy Modi' event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST
Result of 'Howdy Modi', Trump calls India's air 'filthy': Kapil Sibal
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India's air is 'filthy', which is the result of 'Howdy Modi' event. "Trump : Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India's COVID death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India " air is filthy " 3) Called India " tariff king " The result of "Howdy Modi "! Sibal tweeted.

US President Donald Trump described the air in India, China and Russia as "filthy" as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday's final debate before the November 3 election. "Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy," said Trump while speaking on carbon emissions as he counters Democratic rival Joe Biden at a final debate moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker.

Trump further claimed that under his administration the US has had the lowest emission numbers in the last 35 years. Earlier during his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President said India, China and Russia "did not exactly give a straight count" on deaths due to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: Jaishankar

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Thirty-three Indian lab...

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Modi's swipe at RJD-led oppn.

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar Bimaru will not be allowed to return Modis swipe at RJD-led oppn....

Woman goes missing from hospital after giving birth to twins

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing from a government hospital at Jawhar in Maharashtras Palghar district a few days after giving birth to twins, a police official said. The incident occurred in Patangshah Cottage Hospital, he said.The wom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020