Result of 'Howdy Modi', Trump calls India's air 'filthy': Kapil Sibal
Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India's air is 'filthy', which is the result of 'Howdy Modi' event.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:28 IST
Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India's air is 'filthy', which is the result of 'Howdy Modi' event. "Trump : Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India's COVID death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India " air is filthy " 3) Called India " tariff king " The result of "Howdy Modi "! Sibal tweeted.
US President Donald Trump described the air in India, China and Russia as "filthy" as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday's final debate before the November 3 election. "Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it's filthy. The air is filthy," said Trump while speaking on carbon emissions as he counters Democratic rival Joe Biden at a final debate moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker.
Trump further claimed that under his administration the US has had the lowest emission numbers in the last 35 years. Earlier during his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President said India, China and Russia "did not exactly give a straight count" on deaths due to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)
