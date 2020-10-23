Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deduction of DVC power dues from Jharkhand's account unconstitutional: Soren tells PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his displeasure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deduction of Rs 1,417 crore as power dues of Damodar Valley Corporation, contending that it has "soured" relations of the state government with the Centre.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:09 IST
Deduction of DVC power dues from Jharkhand's account unconstitutional: Soren tells PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed his displeasure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deduction of Rs 1,417 crore as power dues of Damodar Valley Corporation, contending that it has "soured" relations of the state government with the Centre. In a letter to Modi, Soren said in the present COVID- 19 situation, the step was unconstitutional and hurt the federal structure of the country.

"Due to this deduction, relations between Jharkhand and the central government have soured," he said. Soren said the total power dues of DVC was Rs 5,500 crore, out of which, Rs 1,417 crore was debited from the state's account, which was "neither justified nor constitutional".

The chief minister also urged the PM to return the amount and ensure that such deductions do not happen in future in view of the pandemic. "The Centre is requested to reverse the decision and credit the sum as Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state," Soren said in the letter to Modi late on Thursday.

He also sought a meeting with the prime minister to apprise him about the issue of power dues..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hotel bookings in Spain in September fall 78% on year

The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels plunged 78 in September compared with the same month a year ago as travel restrictions ravaged the crucial tourism industry, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Fr...

Maha farmer ends life due to crop loss after heavy rains

A 30-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Friday, after his crop got washed away due to recent heavy rains, a police official said. The incident occurred at Kader village in O...

Delhi's air quality worsens, 10 monitoring stations enter 'severe' zone

Delhis air quality deteriorated on Friday morning with several areas in the national capital recording severe levels of pollution, according to authorities. The air quality index AQI on Friday was recorded at 374 as compared to 302 on the p...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020