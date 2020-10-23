Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM slams RJD in Bihar poll rally

Kumar had returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2017 after fighting against it in the last assembly polls in 2015. A "double-engine" government, he said referring to the NDA ruling at the Centre and the state as well, will ensure Bihar's development at a fast pace.

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:06 IST
PM slams RJD in Bihar poll rally

Launching his campaign for the Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the alleged reign of "crime" and 'loot" during the 15-year rule of the RJD, as he sought people's vote for the NDA to ensure the state's continuous journey towards "development". In his first rally in the state, Modi sought votes for another term of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he had been working with the JD(U) president only for the last three-four years and that the state had seen much speedier development in this period. Kumar had returned to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2017 after fighting against it in the last assembly polls in 2015.

A "double-engine" government, he said referring to the NDA ruling at the Centre and the state as well, will ensure Bihar's development at a fast pace. The Congress-led UPA government at the Centre between 2004 and 2014 put "roadblocks" in the state's development as Kumar was a member of the NDA for most of the time, Modi said. While the RJD ruled Bihar for 15 years from 1990, Kumar has been the state's chief minister since 2005, barring a brief period when he installed Jitan Ram Manjhi in his place in 2014 for over nine months.

Modi also accused the opposition of siding with forces which are conspiring to weaken India by promising to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if it comes to power. Without naming any opposition party, he said their protests against the recent farm reform laws are in fact aimed at "saving" middlemen and brokers while being couched as support for the Minimum Support Price and agriculture 'mandis'. They had spoken the language of middlemen and brokers even when the Rafale fighter aircraft were bought, he said, asserting that India will not back off from the decisions it has taken.

While speaking of various development initiatives of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, he spoke of frequent heinous crimes like "murders, dacoity and extortion" under the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and said people can now live without any fear. "The people of Bihar cannot forget the era when life would come to a standstill after sunset. Today, roads, electricity and lights are there. The biggest thing is that a common man in the state can live without any fear," he said. The RJD-led opposition alliance is the principal challenger to the NDA in the state polls which begin from October 28. People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' and looted it when in power will not be allowed to rule it again, Modi said.

'BIMARU' is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was used to refer to the 'poor economic conditions' of these states. Modi began his first Bihar poll rally here by paying tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who passed away recently. Even before the polls, people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state, he said. Kumar and BJP ally Mukesh Sahni shared the stage with the prime minister. Referring to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops, Modi said the sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let 'Mother' India's head bow. The soldiers of Bihar were also martyred in the Pulwama attack, he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but set for second weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 jumped on Friday after Barclays Q3 profit beat expectations and data showed British retail sales grew in September, but the blue-chip index was set for weekly losses on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions. The FTSE...

Nalanda Educational Institutions is in the Process of Shaping India's Future by Enlightening the Path of its Students

Hyderabad, Telangana There is no denying the fact that the literacy rate in India is very low as compared to the other countries. Nalanda Educational Institutions is working hard to enhance the countrys literacy rate. The institute has pro...

WeWork India appoints new CFO, General Counsel

Co-working major WeWork India on Friday said it has appointed Clifford Lobo as Chief Financial OfficerCFO. It has also appointed Hiranmai Rallabandi as General Counsel while Santosh Martin has been elevated to Head of Sales. Clifford Lobo h...

Ballia firing: Police recover weapon used in crime

The police on Friday recovered the revolver used in the shooting incident in Durjanpur village here which had left one person dead. According to police, BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly killing the man during the al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020