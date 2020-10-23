Trump defends separating kids from families
President Donald Trump has defended his administration's separation of immigrant children who remain away from their families following detentions along the US-Mexico border.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:41 IST
President Donald Trump has defended his administration's separation of immigrant children who remain away from their families following detentions along the US-Mexico border. Trump said during Thursday's debate that children are often brought across the border not by families but “by coyotes and lots of bad people.” The American Civil Liberties Union told a judge this week that there were still 545 children separated from their parents from 2018.
Trump said his administration had constructed more than 400 miles of his promised border barrier. He also said, “They built cages,” referring to Obama-era facilities depicted in media reports during the separations. Democrat Joe Biden disputed Trump's answer, saying kids “were ripped from” their families in 2018.
As he has done since the primary campaign, Biden defended the Obama administration's immigration policy, admitting that it “took too long to get it right.”.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Joe
- Democrat
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
UPDATE 6-Trump says catching COVID-19 was a 'blessing from God'
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis sharpens focus on Pence, Harris in VP debate
U.S. troops in Afghanistan should be 'home by Christmas' -Trump
Democrats flay Trump admin for changes in H-1B Visa programme sans public scrutiny
Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Trump' video