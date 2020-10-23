Left Menu
Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi

The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:36 IST
PM Narendra Modi at an election rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in Bhagalpur, his third for the day.

"This is my third rally today, the mandate of people is clearly with the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumarji. The mandate of Bihar is clear wherever I have gone I have seen, the people of Bihar have decided to reelect Nitishji and make NDA win again to ensure the speed of Bihar's development increases," PM Modi said. Targeting the Opposition (Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress) in the state, PM Modi said that they had done nothing else than filling their own coffers and looting the state.

"They (Opposition) never cared for the underprivileged sections of the society. Bihar is that place where the seeds of democracy were sown, can development and democracy thrive in jungle raj? Bihar deserves corruption-free government," he said. The Prime Minister had earlier addressed two rallies in Sasaram and Gaya today and will in total address 12 in total in the poll-bound state.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

