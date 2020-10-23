We need curfew now, Spanish regions say as nationwide decision delayed
The central government is actually also in favour of curfews, but postponed a decision after the Madrid region and the Basque country opposed such a move on Thursday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to make a televised address to the nation at around 1100 GMT to speak about the pandemic.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:41 IST
The Spanish regions of Castilla and Leon and Valencia were clamouring on Friday for the government to impose night-time curfews after authorities failed to reach a decision on nationwide restrictions the previous day. "We want this to happen today if possible, rather than tomorrow" said Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, the regional leader of Castilla and Leon, which formally requested a curfew on Thursday. "The virus doesn't understand administrative boundaries or different political stripes," he told a joint news conference with Health Minister Salvador Illa.
Spain's regions have a high degree of autonomy and are largely responsible for responding to the pandemic but restrictions on freedom of movement, like curfews, require the national government's intervention. The central government is actually also in favour of curfews, but postponed a decision after the Madrid region and the Basque country opposed such a move on Thursday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to make a televised address to the nation at around 1100 GMT to speak about the pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Valencia
- Basque
- Salvador Illa
- Pedro Sanchez
ALSO READ
Cheptegei, Gidey break world records in Valencia
Sports News Roundup: Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals; Cheptegei, Gidey demolish world records in Valencia and more
Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation
ANALYSIS-It's a rough ride for Spanish firms in the liquidity trap
Madrid must impose travel restrictions or face state of emergency, Spanish government says