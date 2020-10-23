Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai
Eknath Khadse (right) with NCP Maharashtra chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Earlier this week, Khadse had announced his intention to join the NCP and alleged that he had suffered a lot in the BJP.

"I will join the NCP on October 23. The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP," Khadse said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had accepted the resignation of Eknath Khadse and wished him all the best for joining a new party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Submit report on rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyon Friday said he has asked the Central team, currently visiting Telangana to assess the damage by heavy rains and floods, to submit its report as early as possible. The team told me that the s...

Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia report surge in coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours in Croatia hit a record high of 1,867, while seven people died. So far, Croatia has recorded 31,717 cases with 413 deaths. There are currently 7,313 active cases.Neighbouring Bosnia ...

Amazon employees booked over Prime customer's account hack, fraud

The Noida Police has booked Amazon employees in connection with an alleged fraud and hacking of a customers account on the e-commerce giants website, officials said on Friday. The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station on Thursday a...

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction: LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla.

Measures in place to control air, noise pollution during new building construction LS Secretariat after review meeting by Speaker Om Birla....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020