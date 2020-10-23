Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:36 IST
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse on Friday joined the National Congress Party (NCP) on Friday in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Earlier this week, Khadse had announced his intention to join the NCP and alleged that he had suffered a lot in the BJP.
"I will join the NCP on October 23. The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP," Khadse said. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had accepted the resignation of Eknath Khadse and wished him all the best for joining a new party. (ANI)
