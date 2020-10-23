CPI(M) slams UDF for trying to forge alliance with political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami

Alleging that United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership is now being steered by Muslim League, the Kerala secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said that UDF is attempting to forge a political alliance with Welfare Party, the political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami. Addressing a press conference, Balakrishnan said that Congress that always boasted about its secular values in Kerala is trying to forge an alliance with communal parties for a few votes.

"Jamaat-e- Islami's stand is India's liberation through Islam. The Congress leader MM Hassan who took charge as UDF convenor met the Jamaat-e- Islami's leadership. They are trying to induct the Welfare Party into UDF. Also, is looking at entering into a poll alliance with SDPI and PFI. Congress is now controlled by Muslim League in Kerala," he said. Terming the move as "dangerous", CPI(M) state secretary said that it would have far-reaching consequences in Kerala politics.

"Congress that always said it stood for secular values in the country, is now joining hands with parties with extremist Islamic ideologies. By doing so it is giving RSS whose ideology is to create Hindu Rastra, a space to enter Kerala politics," he stated. Balakrishnan further claimed that the Left Democratic Front ( LDF) has become stronger politically after Kerala Congress ( M) joined the Front, and said that CPI(M) is ready to accommodate all those parties who stand for secular values to LDF.

Talking about Maharashtra government's recent decision to withdraw general consent to CBI, the CPI(M) state secretary pointed out that Rajasthan and West Bengal were among other states that did it before. "CBI is being used politically by the centre. After Kerala government asked for a CBI probe into Titanium case involving Congress leaders, the agency now after one year has rejected it. In the Maradu case, no progress has been made by CBI. It shows that lots of adjustment politics are happening behind the scene between Congress and BJP," he added. (ANI)