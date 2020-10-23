Writers, activists back Maha CM's decision not to open places of worship
Over 100 persons, including Nemade, fellow writers Rangnath Pathare and Shanta Gokhale, anti-superstition activist Mukta Dabholkar and banking sector activist Vishwas Utagi wrote a letter to Thackeray, expressing their support. The chief minister is facing criticism from opposition BJP which is pressing for reopening of temples. If religious places are opened, it would pose a major threat to people's lives," the letter stated.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:49 IST
Writers including Jnanpith recipient Bhalchandra Nemade and several activists on Friday came out in support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision not to reopen places of worship in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100 persons, including Nemade, fellow writers Rangnath Pathare and Shanta Gokhale, anti-superstition activist Mukta Dabholkar and banking sector activist Vishwas Utagi wrote a letter to Thackeray, expressing their support.
The chief minister is facing criticism from opposition BJP which is pressing for reopening of temples. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had recently written to him, questioning his Hindutva ideology for refusing to reopen temples and other religious places. "Your government is already facing the challenge of getting the wheels of economy moving, and you faced another pressure from the governor himself for opening religious places," the letter signed by Nemade and Pathare, both eminent Marathi novelists, and others, said.
"Even Article 25 of the Indian Constitution empowers the government to prioritise health over religious issues. We strongly object to reaping political benefits out of people's faith. If religious places are opened, it would pose a major threat to people's lives," the letter stated.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Mukta Dabholkar
- Utagi
- Thackeray
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray to campaign in Bihar
Modi, Shah, Rahul, Nitish, and Uddhav Thackeray names given as star campaigners for Bihar polls
Metro car shed to be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Nitesh Rane digs up Sanjay Raut's old 'Hindu Rashtra' comment, seeks Uddhav Thackeray's response amid 'turned secular' row
Sharad Pawar writes to Narendra Modi, says he is shocked by 'intemperate language' in Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship.