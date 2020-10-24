Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba's statement on Tricolour unacceptable: Cong

In her first media interaction after her release from 14-month detention, the PDP president said she would hold the Tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was prominently placed on a table in front of the PDP president along with the party flag during the presser.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-10-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 00:17 IST
Mehbooba's statement on Tricolour unacceptable: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday condemned former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on the Tricolour, saying it is unacceptable and has hurt sentiments of people. "Such statements are intolerable and unacceptable in any society," JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said

Reacting to her statement, Sharma said it was highly provocative and irresponsible and has hurt sentiments of people. He said the National flag is the symbol of honour for the country and reminds of the sacrifices of crores of Indians to achieve freedom and to protect the dignity, honour and the territorial integrity of the country. He said such statements will defeat the democratic and constitutional struggle for achieving any just right. "She should desist from such outrageous utterances,” the JKPCC spokesperson said. In her first media interaction after her release from 14-month detention, the PDP president said she would hold the Tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored. "As far as I am concerned, I have no interest in elections. Till the time the Constitution under which I used to contest elections is returned to us, Mehbooba Mufti has got nothing to do with elections, let me tell you that," she said. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was prominently placed on a table in front of the PDP president along with the party flag during the presser. It was for the first time that the PDP displayed the flag of the erstwhile state at a party function or a presser. "This is my flag," Mehbooba said, pointing to the flag of the erstwhile state when a reporter asked her about her statement that if Article 370 was revoked, there will be no one left to hold India's flag. "When this flag of ours is restored, we will hold that flag (Tricolour) also. But we will not hold any other flag till the time our flag, which was robbed from us, comes into our hold," she said.PTI AB RDKRDK

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI recovers cash, gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh from premises of sr accountant

The CBI on Friday recovered cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 87 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior accountant who works in the office of Imphal accountant general, officials said. Konjengbam Ibothem Singh was booked by th...

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020