MP bypolls: Pilot to campaign for Cong candidates

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be campaigning for the party candidates in the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh Pilot will campaign for the Congress candidates in Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri, according to to statement issued by the party here on Saturday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:45 IST
Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be campaigning for the party candidates in the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

Pilot will campaign for the Congress candidates in Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri, according to to statement issued by the party here on Saturday.  He will hold a two-day poll campaign in Narwar-Shivpuri, Shaitanbada, Jora, Sumavali, Noorabad, Manbasai, Gormi and Gohad on October 27 and 28. Pilot is scheduled to address a press conference in Gwalior on October 28

Voting will be held on November 3 for the bypolls on 28 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh.

