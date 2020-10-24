Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harish Rawat questions timing of ED's summons to Punjab CM Amarinder's son

Congress leader Harish Rawat has questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son in an alleged foreign exchange violations case. The summons to Raninder Singh pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad. “ED's summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:07 IST
Harish Rawat questions timing of ED's summons to Punjab CM Amarinder's son

Congress leader Harish Rawat has questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son in an alleged foreign exchange violations case. The summons to Raninder Singh pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

“ED's summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED's summons. If you raise voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?” tweeted Rawat, who is also a former chief minister of Uttarakhand. Rawat is Congress’ in-charge of Punjab affairs and an All India Congress Committee general secretary.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre over the three contentious central farm laws. The Punjab assembly on Tuesday had adopted a resolution rejecting the new farm laws and passed four bills to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

Raninder Singh has been asked to depose at the central probe agency's office in Jalandhar on October 27 in the case. He was questioned by the ED in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department. Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities concludes at Tirupati temple

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the conduct of the celestial bathing of centuries-old procession idols at a makeshift tank built inside the s...

UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parli...

Akhilesh slams UP govt over law & order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule. Yadav in a statement said incid...

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020