Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK protests against Governor for delaying nod to NEET quota

Stalin said the people are "ready" to weigh justice and injustice in the Assembly elections and assured to take legal steps "as soon as the DMK assumes power," to get NEET scrapped. The protest was against the Governor who has not approved the Bill so far and the "incompetent" Palaniswami government that did not get it passed, Stalin alleged.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:14 IST
DMK protests against Governor for delaying nod to NEET quota
The DMK chief asked whether Palaniswami occupying the position of Chief Minister was "fair" without firmly persuading the Governor to approve the students' quota Bill. Image Credit: ANI

DMK cadres staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday seeking Governor Banwarilal Purohit's nod for a Bill envisaging 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical courses, with party chief M K Stalin questioning the 'delay' in giving assent. Stalin also slammed Chief Minister K Palaniswami for not exerting pressure to get it cleared.

Presiding over the protest to seek nod for the quota Bill, he wondered why Purohit has not assented to it though over a month has lapsed since it was passed by the Assembly and sent to him for clearance. The DMK chief asked whether Palaniswami occupying the position of Chief Minister was "fair" without firmly persuading the Governor to approve the students' quota Bill.

While Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021, the NEET related issue has once again brought the two major political parties of the state into a straight fight. Stalin said the people are "ready" to weigh justice and injustice in the Assembly elections and assured to take legal steps "as soon as the DMK assumes power," to get NEET scrapped.

The protest was against the Governor who has not approved the Bill so far and the "incompetent" Palaniswami government that did not get it passed, Stalin alleged. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam hit back accusing Stalin of enacting a 'drama' in the guise of protest knowing full well the Bill would be cleared and that the reservation was an initiative of the AIADMK government.

Stalin was doing it to try to prevent the Chief Minister earning a "good name" from the people on the quota issue, he alleged. Also, at the time of Governor's approval, of which the Minister sounded confident, Shanmugam said the DMK wanted to claim it as its achievement and thereby attempt to prevent the credit going the government's way.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar also exuded confidence about Bill's early clearance by Purohit. Stalin, referring to the Governor, said "as regards the Governor he is a very brisk person," adding Purohit toured Tamil Nadu immediately after assuming office (2017) "violating" traditions.

Purohit's extensive tour led to a doubt as to whether the Governor or Palaniswami helmed Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister, he alleged. "What is the necessity for such a brisk person to delay this matter.

What is the reason?" he asked.

Stalin said Purohit has mentioned in a letter to him that he would need 3 to 4 weeks to decide and wondered why he should require so much time for it. The legal aspects of the reservation were already scrutinised by the government which had set up the Justice P Kalaiyarasan Committee.

When this was the case, he sought to know the need for examining it again and also questioned the four-week time frame indicated by Purohit. The Governor was under the impression that Palaniswami would not raise questions on the student quota issue, but "Stalin and DMK will ask" and this protest is evidence of that, the top DMK leader said.

While the NEET results were out and medical counselling should start, government school students would get reservation only if the Governor approved the Bill, he said. "Only when the Bill comes into force following Governor's assent, 300 government school students will get an opportunity to become doctors.

Otherwise, only eight students may get admission. This is such a big injustice. How could we be mute spectators," he asked.

"The Governor feels that the AIADMK government will give up if the matter was delayed," he alleged adding his party would not however budge and pursue all avenues for getting the Bill cleared. Stalin said Palaniswami accused him of "doing politics" in the matter and hit out at AIADMK leaders, saying "are you all politicians? Soon you are all going to become (political) orphans." If the DMK championing the cause of the people and its fight for government school students was "politics, then we accept it wholeheartedly," he said and described the Chief Minister as a "fake" farmer.

"This is the first phase of protest. I would like to assure you that the DMK will continue to hold protests till a full stop (till students got 7.5 per cent quota) is put to the matter. The protest shall continue." The TN Admission to undergraduate courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of the Government Schools Bill 2020 was passed in the Assembly on September 15.

The Bill, aimed at providing horizontal reservation of 7.5 per cent for students of state-run schools who clear NEET, was sent to the Governor for his assent following its passage. The quota move was following the recommendations of a committee, headed by former Madras High Court Judge, Justice Kalayarasan, and it included experts.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope and Spain's prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister on Saturday at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days, but neither man used a face a mask during the public part of their meeting. Prime Minister Pe...

Iran's top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Irans supreme leader Saturday urged authorities to prioritise public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideasts worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Irans death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The...

Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam after it finds cheating by students

The Kerala Technological University KTU on Saturday cancelled the B-tech third semester examination held across the state after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam, sources said. University sources said th...

If voted to power in Bihar, BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in IT sector in next 5 years: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the Digital Bihar programme. It is BJPs pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020