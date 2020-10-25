Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli envoys will travel to Sudan for normalisation deal, Netanyahu says

The agreement, brokered with the help of the United States and announced on Friday, made Sudan the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months. "An Israeli delegation will leave to Sudan in the coming days to complete the agreement," Netanyahu said at a news conference.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:22 IST
Israeli envoys will travel to Sudan for normalisation deal, Netanyahu says
"An Israeli delegation will leave to Sudan in the coming days to complete the agreement," Netanyahu said at a news conference. Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli delegation will travel to Sudan in coming days after the two countries agreed to take steps to normalise ties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. The agreement, brokered with the help of the United States and announced on Friday, made Sudan the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel in the last two months.

"An Israeli delegation will leave to Sudan in the coming days to complete the agreement," Netanyahu said at a news conference. It was unclear, however, how long it will take for an accord to be completed. The military and civilian leaders of Sudan's transitional government have been divided over how fast and how far to go in establishing ties with Israel.

The Sudanese premier wants approval from a yet-to-be formed parliament to proceed with a broader, formal normalisation, and that may not be a quick process given the sensitivities and civilian-military differences. It is unclear when the assembly will be created. U.S. President Donald Trump's decision this week to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism paved the way for the accord, marking a foreign policy achievement for the Republican president as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3, trailing in opinion polls behind Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump sealed the Israel-Sudan agreement in a phone call with Netanyahu and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in which he said: "Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Netanyahu, reliant on bipartisan support for Israel in Washington, responded haltingly: "Well, Mr President, one thing I can tell you, is ... we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America."

Asked at Saturday's news conference whether he was embarrassed by Trump's question, Netanyahu said: "It is very difficult to embarrass me," and stressed he was grateful to Trump for his policy toward Israel. "I hope this policy will continue. I don't want to make any prophecies about the election results."

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020