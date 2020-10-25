Left Menu
Shivraj Singh Chouhan not even worth dust of Kamal Nath's feet: Cong's Jitu Patwari

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is not even worth the dust of Congress leader Kamal Nath's feet.

ANI | Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:48 IST
Congress MLA Jitu Patwari addressing an election meeting in Khandwa on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is not even worth the dust of Congress leader Kamal Nath's feet. Addressing the election meeting in Mandhata of Khandwa district, Patwari said, "Ye Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata...ye apan naam sunte hain bade bade udyogpatiyon ke, inko toh yoon phone lagate hain... Ye vyaktitva hai Kamal Nath ji ka, Shivraj Singh toh unke paero ki dhool bhi nahi hai. (Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata.... we hear the names of big businessmen, he (Kamal Nath) calls them.... this is Kamal Nath's personality. Shivraj Singh is not even the dust of former congress leader Kamal Nath's feet"

"The persona of Kamal Nath which I have described is the voice of my soul. It is not for politics. Kamal Nath wants to develop Madhya Pradesh," he added. Earlier, a Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar, in a speech given on October 11, had levelled allegations against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken ( (bhooka nanga) household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP has currently 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

