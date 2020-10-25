Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC launches 'Mark Yourself safe fromBJP' digital campaign

The TMC digital campaign is a brain child of poll strategist Prashant Kishore and his I-Pac team. To participate in the campaign people will have to click onto the new website savebengalfrombjp.com to register themselves and mark themselves safe from the alleged wrongdoings being committed by the saffron party across the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:43 IST
TMC launches 'Mark Yourself safe fromBJP' digital campaign

The Trinamool Congress has launched a digital campaign 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP' from the alleged wrongdoings of the saffron party in the country In a bid to corner it ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. The BJP has made deep inroads in the TMC-ruled state and the coming assembly polls is likely to be a tough fight between the two parties as Mamata Banerjee, who is a harsh critic of the saffron party, will fight to return to power for the third consecutive time.

Already over 2,89,784 people have logged on to the site and marked themselves safe, the party claimed. The TMC digital campaign is a brain child of poll strategist Prashant Kishore and his I-Pac team.

To participate in the campaign people will have to click onto the new website savebengalfrombjp.com to register themselves and mark themselves safe from the alleged wrongdoings being committed by the saffron party across the country. The site contains messages like "Are you against the politics of division among people", "Are you against hatred", "Will you speak against dictatorship", "Will you speak against interference into your freedom".

The people are required click the question/questions of their choice and mark themselves safe. "The BJP is destroying the social fabric by propagating divisive politics, autocracy, inequality and restriction on individual choice. The BJP believes in propagating hatred through violence against marginalised communities, against women," a Trinamool Congress statement said about the campaign.

"People of Bengal strongly oppose these tactics of the BJP and now, more than ever, citizens need to unite against these misdeeds," the statement added. A senior TMC leader said the campaign will enable a large number of people opposed to BJP's brand of politics but have not having mustered the courage to come out in the open, to make their voices heard now with their confidentiality intact.

Earlier TMC had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Banerjee is widely known as Didi or elder sister) campaign, also a brainchild of Kishore, about a year ago. In it people with any grievances on any issue could contact the chief minister's office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020