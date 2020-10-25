Modi greets Ramkalawan on winning presidential polls in Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Wavel Ramkalawan following his win in the presidential elections in Seychelles and said India looks forward to strengthening of the close and traditional relationship between the two countries. The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime contender Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure. In his tweets, Modi said, "Felicitations to H.E. @wavelramkalawan on his historic win in the Presidential and Assembly elections in Seychelles. We look forward to a strengthening of the close and traditional relationship between India and Seychelles under his leadership." The prime minister also congratulated the people of Seychelles for the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections. "This is a victory for democracy, a common value that binds India and Seychelles," he added.