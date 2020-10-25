CPI(M) criticises Bengal guv for sharing photos of ailing Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on social media

The CPI(M) on Sunday criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for uploading photos of ailing former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on social media, saying that it was "unethical". CPI(M) Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty, however, appreciated the governor's effort to meet Bhattacharjee.

"It is good that the governor visited Buddhadeb babu. We appreciate that he enquired about his health and met his family. Was there any need to post his photos on Twitter? "We had protested the sharing of photos of ailing actor Soumitra Chatterjee. We also strongly protest the uploading of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's photos. This is unethical," Chakraborty told PTI.

Dhankhar met Bhattacharjee at his residence here on Saturday and enquired about the health of the senior CPI(M) leader. "Alongwith Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya (Bhattacharjee) and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health.," the governor had said on Twitter.

Dhankhar also uploaded photos of his meeting with the CPI(M) leader on the social media, in which former chief minister is seen lying on a bed. Bhattacharjee has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time.

He was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. Bhattacharjee stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo, central committee and state secretariat due to ill health in 2018.