Chandra Shekhar Azad claims shots fired at his convoy

This is the reason shots were fired at my convoy in a cowardly manner,” he tweeted in Hindi, adding that it shows opposition parties' disappointment and they wanted to vitiate the environment However, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident has not been confirmed yet and only a news channel was running the report of the alleged attack.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:37 IST
Azad Samaj Party national president Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday claimed that shots were fired at his convoy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. However, no complaint has been lodged in this regard so far with police saying the incident is yet to be confirmed. Azad gave the information on his Twitter handle after an election rally for the assembly bypolls here. He tweeted that opposition parties were nervous as his outfit has fielded candidates in the elections

"Today's rally has left them worried. This is the reason shots were fired at my convoy in a cowardly manner,” he tweeted in Hindi, adding that it shows opposition parties' disappointment and they wanted to vitiate the environment

However, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident has not been confirmed yet and only a news channel was running the report of the alleged attack.

