Pakistan summons French ambassador to condemn 'Islamophobic' campaign

Updated: 26-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:54 IST
Pakistan summons French ambassador to condemn 'Islamophobic' campaign

Pakistan has summoned France's ambassador in Islamabad, the foreign office said on Monday, a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said French President Emmanuel Macron had "attacked Islam". The foreign office spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the French ambassador had been summoned and shared a statement from his office which said "Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic campaign under the garb of freedom of expression".

Khan's comments came after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

