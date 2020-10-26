Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination

The White House on Monday planned a celebration to celebrate the Republican Senate's expected confirmation of President Donald Trump's conservative nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, one a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that infected the president, among others.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:02 IST
Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The White House on Monday planned a celebration to celebrate the Republican Senate's expected confirmation of President Donald Trump's conservative nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, one a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that infected the president, among others. While Democrats have fiercely opposed Barrett's nomination, Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority and her confirmation to a lifetime post on the court seems assured. Trump pressed the Senate to confirm Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, which would create a 6-3 conservative majority on the top U.S. judicial body.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, is Trump's third selection for the court, enabling him to remake it in a dramatic fashion as part of his success in moving the broader federal judiciary to the right since taking office in 2017. The Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony at which Trump officially named Barrett to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg preceded a wave of COVID-19 cases among top Republicans including Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The president spent three days hospitalized receiving COVID-19 treatment.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters the event planned for Monday evening likely would be held outdoors. "Tonight, we'll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible," Meadows said.

No nominee to the Supreme Court has ever been confirmed by the Senate this close to a presidential election. Her confirmation would give Trump - who has been touting his appointment of Barrett at campaign rallies to the cheers of his supporters - a major political victory eight days before the election. The rush to confirm Barrett, 48, has bitterly divided Democrats and Republicans, who are expected to split largely along party lines on the final vote. Trump has said he expects the court to decide the election's outcome and wants Barrett on the bench to participate on any election-related cases that go before the justices.

PENCE'S ROLE Senate Democrats and some Republicans expressed unease at the possibility that Vice President Mike Pence, several of whose close aides have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, might attend Monday's vote.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Pence "reportedly intends to come" to the Senate chamber to preside over the final vote, and blasted the vice president for being willing to put "the health of everyone who works in this building at risk." Meadows said he was not sure about Pence's plans. White House senior aide and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner told Fox News that Pence "knows the right protocols to follow, and I have every confidence that he's following those protocols."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people quarantine for 14 days if they have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Barrett, if confirmed, is expected to participate in arguments on Nov. 10 in a case in which Trump and Republican-led states are seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. The 2010 healthcare law, also known as Obamacare, has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance and barred private insurers from denying medical coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Barrett has criticized previous rulings upholding Obamacare but said during her confirmation hearing she had no agenda to invalidate the measure. During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee two weeks ago, Barrett, a favorite of Christian conservatives, sidestepped questions on abortion, presidential powers, climate change, voting rights, Obamacare and other issues.

"It is my belief that Judge Barrett represents a threat to the very rights - including reproductive rights, rights of LGBT individuals, and voting rights - that Justice Ginsburg worked so hard to protect," Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein said on the Senate Floor on Sunday. "For those reasons, I oppose her nomination."

Barrett has been a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and was previously a legal scholar at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.The government also said it would ...

WRAPUP 3-Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasp...

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions - sources

French authorities are looking at a range of options for the further tightening of restrictions to try to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, according to three sources familiar with the governments thinking.France two weeks ago impos...

Rohit out of Australia tour with hamstring injury; Siraj in Test squad, Varun in T20Is

Indias limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma was on Monday left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury which is set to rule him out of the remaining part of the Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020