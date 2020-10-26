Left Menu
Some trying to dent NDA's votes, says Nadda; Chirag is the obvious target

BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA's votes during the Bihar assembly polls as part of a "conspiracy", and asked people to remain cautious about them, remarks seen as a veiled attack on LJP president Chirag Paswan.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA's votes during the Bihar assembly polls as part of a "conspiracy", and asked people to remain cautious about them, remarks seen as a veiled attack on LJP president Chirag Paswan. Addressing an election rally here, Nadda said, "Some people indulge in conspiracies during elections. They want to make a dent in the NDA. On one hand, they criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but on the other they praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Though he did not name him, Nadda's remarks are being seen as a repudiation of Chirag Paswan's salvos at Kumar but simultaneous praise of Modi.

Earlier in the day, Paswan alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saat Nishchay' (seven resolves) of good governance and said, if voted to power, he will get it probed, and send to jail all those found guilty, including the chief minister. Kumar had announced the Rs 2.70 lakh-crore 'Saat Nischay' scheme for Bihar's development during the 2015 assembly election campaign.

It aims at making younger generation self-reliant through education, skill development and education loan, besides providing power connection to all villages, piped water to every household, and good roads and drainage in urban areas. Nadda said, "We have to remember that NDA is one. Only the BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM are in the NDA (in Bihar). We have to guard against those trying to make a dent (in the alliance's votes)," he said.

Attacking the RJD, Nadda said, it had spread "anarchy" all across the state when in power. "Hooliganism was at its peak. Kidnapping had become an industry. Biharis were migrating and they now have the audacity of talking about giving jobs.

"What development will they bring to Bihar?" he asked. He said all sections of society, rich or poor, educated or unlettered, kept themselves away from Bihar when Lalu Prasad was in power.

"The RJD has not changed yet," the BJP president, who spent his early years in Bihar, said. The Lalu-Rabri Devi duo helmed Bihar for 15 years from 1990 to 2005.

He said Bihar has been on the road to development since Nitish Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "I understand Bihar and can say it needs the double engine government (NDA dispensations at the Centre as well in the state," he said.

Attacking the CPI (ML), which is part of the five- party Grand Alliance led by the RJD, Nadda alleged it wants to break the country. "And the RJD has shared seats with such a party. The CPI(ML) has hijacked the RJD," he said.

Chiding the RJD over its "poor" track record on the law and order front, Nadda said people would not venture out of their homes after sunset during the 15 years that it was in power. He credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with restoring law and order in Bihar.

The BJP chief accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party of "speaking the language of Pakistan". "Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan uses Rahul Gandhi's statements to argue for his country at the UN," he said.

Nadda also referred to the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 in his speeches to assert the BJP fulfilled its poll promises. The BJP president asserted India's land, air and maritime borders were safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

