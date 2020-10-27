Twitter flags Trump tweet on mail-in ballots over "disputed" content

Left Menu
Twitter has also previously flagged posts from Trump, including a tweet earlier this month in which Trump claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, with the social media company saying the tweet had made "misleading health claims".

Social media company Twitter Inc on Monday flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump about mail-in ballots, adding a disclaimer describing the post's content as "disputed" and potentially misleading. "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd", Trump tweeted late on Monday, with the tweet giving no evidence for his assertion.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process", Twitter's disclaimer said https://bit.ly/2TsxqJQ. The disclaimer included a link to a page highlighting how mail voting was legal and safe. Many states have expanded early voting and the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election, as some Americans try to avoid crowded polls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting, claiming without evidence that it will lead to widespread fraud. Democrats have argued it is a safe and reliable alternative to in-person voting. Twitter has also previously flagged posts from Trump, including a tweet earlier this month in which Trump claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, with the social media company saying the tweet had made "misleading health claims".

